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LIVE: Biden Destroys Mac Store Owner, Battle For Biolabs Wages, Dr. Jane Addresses Chlorine Dioxide
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10 views • March 17, 2022
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, JP ‘Mac’ Isaac, the Delaware computer store owner who obtained the Hunter laptop after the President son got high and left it there, joined Stew to detail the operation to destroy his life after he exposed corrupt relations with China, Secret Service complicity, and IRS blackmail.
Support John Paul Mac Isaac as he continues his fight against the Biden junta:
https://givesendgo.com/G2ZG7?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2ZG7
George Webb returns to address the U.S.-funded biolabs, and respond to disgraced adulterer FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who attacked him on Twitter, and is covering for the U.S. elites who contributed to this devious operation.
In this week's Ask Dr. Jane, she answers queries on child vaccination, nanotech in prescription medicines, and chlorine dioxide.
And, unvaxxed public school teacher and Russian Orthodox church deacon Matthew Keil shares how he and his large family are surviving off food stamps after he lost his job for taking a stand against vaccine mandates.
Visit EducatorsForFreedom.com to find more information on the case.
Support John Paul Mac Isaac as he continues his fight against the Biden junta:
https://givesendgo.com/G2ZG7?utm_source=sharelink&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2ZG7
George Webb returns to address the U.S.-funded biolabs, and respond to disgraced adulterer FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who attacked him on Twitter, and is covering for the U.S. elites who contributed to this devious operation.
In this week's Ask Dr. Jane, she answers queries on child vaccination, nanotech in prescription medicines, and chlorine dioxide.
And, unvaxxed public school teacher and Russian Orthodox church deacon Matthew Keil shares how he and his large family are surviving off food stamps after he lost his job for taking a stand against vaccine mandates.
Visit EducatorsForFreedom.com to find more information on the case.
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