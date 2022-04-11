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Bluetooth challenge shows vaccinated people emitting codes
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339 views • April 11, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
So if you were sitting in a pub in London and you ordered Fish and Chips...and you did the bluetooth challenge...would that be like a Fish and Chipped? I know that was bad. I suspect some of those showing up are not vaxxed. They may have ingested something or have been shed on. Hard to say but something is not right. Source: Falcons Cafe.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJNrZufznD8a/
So if you were sitting in a pub in London and you ordered Fish and Chips...and you did the bluetooth challenge...would that be like a Fish and Chipped? I know that was bad. I suspect some of those showing up are not vaxxed. They may have ingested something or have been shed on. Hard to say but something is not right. Source: Falcons Cafe.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJNrZufznD8a/
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