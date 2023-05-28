Create New Account
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (05/25/23)
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago

THE WAR ON STUPIDITY-

Del Officially Launches ICAN Press with ‘The War on Ivermectin,’ Set to Release June 6th!; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Transgender Movement Targeting Those on The Autism Spectrum, RSV Vaccine Rammed Through For Pregnant Women Despite Major Safety Concerns, and Corporate Media Rebrands as ‘Fact-Checkers’ Again?; Then, W.H.O. Now Says Non-Sugar Sweeteners, Used in Foods Since 1981, are NOW Bad For Your Health?!


Guests: Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Russell Blaylock


SOURCE:

The HighWire Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/

Keywords
highwirebigtreethewith del05-25-23

