The HighWire with Del Bigtree (05/25/23)





THE WAR ON STUPIDITY-

Del Officially Launches ICAN Press with ‘The War on Ivermectin,’ Set to Release June 6th!; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Transgender Movement Targeting Those on The Autism Spectrum, RSV Vaccine Rammed Through For Pregnant Women Despite Major Safety Concerns, and Corporate Media Rebrands as ‘Fact-Checkers’ Again?; Then, W.H.O. Now Says Non-Sugar Sweeteners, Used in Foods Since 1981, are NOW Bad For Your Health?!





Guests: Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Russell Blaylock





SOURCE:

The HighWire Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/