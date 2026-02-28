BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
JEFFREY EPSTEIN & HIS FRIENDS HIJACKED BITCOIN AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT
https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/how-epstein-hijacked-bitcoin-a-deep

.

Epstein MIT DCI BTC dev funding: DOJ files 2015 email from Joi Ito to Epstein:

(search "gift funds") EFTA00680068 https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00680068.pdf

.

Pierce brokered Epstein Coinbase + Tether co-founder: Fortune/Guardian 2026 reports.


UTexas 2017 Tether pump: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3195066

.

CFTC 27.6% backing days: https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8450-21

.

Lutnick neighbor/ties/Island visit (prior denials, oath admissions): Senate hearings/CNN.


Cantor $600M Tether stake/manages reserves: Bloomberg/WSJ 2025.


Bo Hines WH advisor to Tether US CEO post-GENIUS: CNBC/TheBlock 2025.


GENIUS Act (Treasury backing, debt impact): https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/remarks-signing-genius

.

CLARITY Act (tokenization): https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/3633

.

“The biggest beneficiary of the GENIUS Act is Howard Lutnick”

.

Here's verifiable sources on claims about Howard Lutnick as GENIUS Act beneficiary:


GENIUS Act (requires 1:1 reserves in short-term US Treasuries/cash, monthly disclosures): https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/394/text

.

Signed July 18 2025, mentions Lutnick: https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/remarks-signing-the-guiding-and-establishing-national-innovation-for-us-stablecoins-genius

.

Cantor Fitzgerald (Lutnick's ex-firm, run by kids; Tether custodian w/5% stake): https://www.reed.senate.gov/news/releases/reed-seeks-to-close-alarming-loophole-in-genius-act

.

Bo Hines (ex-White House crypto advisor) Tether US CEO/strategy lead post-Act: https://tether.io/news/tether-appoints-former-white-house-crypto-council-executive-director-bo-hines-as-strategic-advisor-for-digital-assets-and-u-s-strategy/

.

BlackRock CEO and interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Larry Fink: We're at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets https://rumble.com/v71a22y-425412106.html

.

.

Tokenization: BlackRock's Larry Fink Says 'We're At The Beginning Of The Tokenization Of All Assets,' Promotes Necessity Of Digital ID To Form A Social Credit Score https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/tokenization-blackrocks-larry-fink

.

Description


BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: We're at the beginning of the tokenization of all assets https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LPit2bEWAo

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022528991379280267


#Tokenization #GLOBAL #PPP Larry Fink's fireside chat at the 2025 HKMA Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit: https://rumble.com/v75qf1u-432893874.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

