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Medical & Psychological Effects, What The Lockdown Is Doing – Dr. Annie Bukacek
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63 views • August 31, 2020
Medical & Psychological Effects, What The Lockdown Is Doing – Dr. Annie Bukacek | Richard Sacks
Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 8/30/20
Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostarts...
Dr. Annie Bukacek, M.D. is the founder of Hosanna Health Care in Kalispell, Montana (http://www.hhckalispell.com). She is also the director of Montana Pro-Life Coalition (http://www.montanaprolifecoalition.org), and is active in the mission of preserving the natural rights of Montanans and of people everywhere (http://www.montanansunmasked.com). Dr. Bukacek is a living example to other doctors and to all people who care about freedom, that high-level knowledge and professionalism fit together naturally with care for all life, and willingness to do the work to protect it.
Since Dr. Bukacek was last on Lost Arts Radio on May 3rd of this year, natural rights are more under attack than ever before. The coordinated assault against humanity worldwide continues, even as the fraudulent "pandemic" is being exposed more every day as based on lies. Dr. Bukacek returns to Lost Arts Radio this Sunday to discuss what the lockdown has been and is doing to the people of many countries including the US. The damage is not only disastrous in economic terms, which are life and death to billions of us, but it is also severe and getting worse in psychological and physical health terms. We'll be discussing those issues this Sunday, and hope you can join us. Understanding the problems in detail gives us more insight in the efforts to find and implement the solutions.
For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others. It can be found at http://www.subscribestar.com/lostarts....
In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found. PHC is for you, when you're ready to really get deeply into special self-healing protocols and start transforming your life for the better. I'm there live to meet and talk with you every week. It's interactive, with live chat and plenty of time for Q&A, comments and any input you want to contribute. It's a rare opportunity for those ready to experience a radically better quality of life, and willing to do the work on themselves to make it happen. Learn more about it at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com.
Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.
Richard Sacks, Host
http://www.lostartsradio.com
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostarts...
http://youtube.lostartsradio.com
http://itunes.lostartsradio.com
http://www.mixcloud.com/lostartsradio
http://lostartsradio.com/2014-12-26-0...
#covid19 #facemasks #lostartsradio
Shared from and subscribe to:
Lost Arts Radio
https://www.youtube.com/c/Lostartsradio/videos
Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 8/30/20
Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostarts...
Dr. Annie Bukacek, M.D. is the founder of Hosanna Health Care in Kalispell, Montana (http://www.hhckalispell.com). She is also the director of Montana Pro-Life Coalition (http://www.montanaprolifecoalition.org), and is active in the mission of preserving the natural rights of Montanans and of people everywhere (http://www.montanansunmasked.com). Dr. Bukacek is a living example to other doctors and to all people who care about freedom, that high-level knowledge and professionalism fit together naturally with care for all life, and willingness to do the work to protect it.
Since Dr. Bukacek was last on Lost Arts Radio on May 3rd of this year, natural rights are more under attack than ever before. The coordinated assault against humanity worldwide continues, even as the fraudulent "pandemic" is being exposed more every day as based on lies. Dr. Bukacek returns to Lost Arts Radio this Sunday to discuss what the lockdown has been and is doing to the people of many countries including the US. The damage is not only disastrous in economic terms, which are life and death to billions of us, but it is also severe and getting worse in psychological and physical health terms. We'll be discussing those issues this Sunday, and hope you can join us. Understanding the problems in detail gives us more insight in the efforts to find and implement the solutions.
For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others. It can be found at http://www.subscribestar.com/lostarts....
In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found. PHC is for you, when you're ready to really get deeply into special self-healing protocols and start transforming your life for the better. I'm there live to meet and talk with you every week. It's interactive, with live chat and plenty of time for Q&A, comments and any input you want to contribute. It's a rare opportunity for those ready to experience a radically better quality of life, and willing to do the work on themselves to make it happen. Learn more about it at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com.
Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.
Richard Sacks, Host
http://www.lostartsradio.com
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostarts...
http://youtube.lostartsradio.com
http://itunes.lostartsradio.com
http://www.mixcloud.com/lostartsradio
http://lostartsradio.com/2014-12-26-0...
#covid19 #facemasks #lostartsradio
Shared from and subscribe to:
Lost Arts Radio
https://www.youtube.com/c/Lostartsradio/videos
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