They write that, following Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Hurricane Eagles, the party militia of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), are showing their readiness to fight against Israel. The video shows operators of their ATGMs from “Malyutka” to “Kornet”, somewhere in the areas bordering Israel. In general, the SSNP is one of the oldest secular parties in the region, founded back in 1932. The founder of the party, Antoine Saada, came from an Orthodox family and advocated the unity of the peoples of the Levant and Iraq, separating them from other Arab countries. His dreams were to create a Greater Syria from Cyprus to Iran and from Turkey to Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Over the 90 years of its existence, the party has participated in almost all conflicts in Lebanon and Syria; in recent decades, it has been an ally of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Baath in Syria, and its party militia actively participated in the war in Syria on the side of the government.

