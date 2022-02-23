80% of Beijing Winter Olympics managed by army, Electroshock and hypnosis weapons deployed

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Miles Guo Grand Live Broadcast about Beijing Winter Olympics: 80% of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be managed by the Chinese military. The site is fully equipped with high-voltage electroshock guns, anti-riot guns, and soundless, colorless and scentless hypnosis guns. A peaceful event for humanity would never be equipped with such weapons!