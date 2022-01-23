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Kai Clips || Technological Madness: The Metaverse
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20 views • January 23, 2022
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from The Out of Touch Show, which aired 21st January 2022 on https://cozy.tv/kaiclips
Watch KaiClips @
✔️ https://cozy.tv/kaiclips
Follow Kai on:
✔️Twitter:
https://twitter.com/kaischwemmer?lang=en
✔️Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/kaiklips/?hl=en
Donations to Kai:
✔️StreamElements: https://streamlabs.com/kaiclips/tip
Clip from The Out of Touch Show, which aired 21st January 2022 on https://cozy.tv/kaiclips
Watch KaiClips @
✔️ https://cozy.tv/kaiclips
Follow Kai on:
✔️Twitter:
https://twitter.com/kaischwemmer?lang=en
✔️Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/kaiklips/?hl=en
Donations to Kai:
✔️StreamElements: https://streamlabs.com/kaiclips/tip
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