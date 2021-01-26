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Chinese PUPPETEERING in US TALLYING | CURRENT WAR Control Tactics on TEAM "BLUE" | BTC & Space SHIFT
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2 views • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 11/9/2020 to YouTube►
#YearZero2020 #VCipher #BitcoinReset #CurrentWar
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Guy FAWKES (Fox) Gunpowder Plot Analysis: https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/04/the-gunpowder-plot-and-second-lockdown-on-5-november/
Phrygian Cap Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phrygian_cap
UNZ Alternate History Series: (1) - https://www.unz.com/article/how-fake-is-roman-antiquity/ (2) - https://www.unz.com/article/how-fake-is-church-history/ (3) - https://www.unz.com/article/how-long-was-the-first-millenium/
PREVIEW* - Susquehanna Mysteries: https://www.lancastercountymag.com/the-susquehannas-mysterious-petroglyphs/ | https://whereandwhen.com/susquehanna-petroglyphs/ | https://www.podchaser.com/creators/michael-wann-107aDoEcKs
China Stockpiling Goods: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/what-possible-disruption-coming-requires-china-start-massive-stockpiling-all-possible
Keiser Report Episode 1614: https://youtu.be/O8gS3X_CpPc
Economist 1988 Cover Article: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Alibaba IPO Suspended: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-03/alibaba-falls-after-ant-group-s-shanghai-listing-is-suspended
FOXConn Cancels Wisconsin Build Contract?: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wisconsin-confirms-foxconns-taxpayer-backed-lcd-factory-isnt-real
Time 2020 RESET Cover Article: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/time-magazine-announces-the-great-reset-to-usher-in-world-socialism
Globus Cruciger Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Globus_cruciger
Cern Dome: https://www.newscientist.com/tours/geneva-explore-dark-and-frozen-matter/
China Tensions Could Disrupt Internet: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/20/us-china-tensions-could-split-the-internet-and-data-will-play-a-key-role.html
iPhone 12 Manufacturing Disruptions: https://www.macrumors.com/2020/11/05/iphone-12-facing-power-management-chip-shortage/#:~:text=Apple%20is%20facing%20a%20severe,camera%20features%20and%205G%20capabilities.
Atlas V Rocket Launch Schedule: https://www.ulalaunch.com/missions/next-launch/atlas-v-nrol-101
China 6G Satellites?: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/china-leapfrogs-us-worlds-first-6g-satellite-amid-raging-tech-war
US Space Force Opens LAB: https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2020/11/04/air-force-research-laboratory-open-new-space-lab/
Putin Stepping Down: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13122054/vladamir-putin-resign-next-year-health/
Matt Braynard DATA SCIENTIST Support for ELECTION FRAUD Investigation: (Give Send Go Donation Page) - https://www.givesendgo.com/GX2V | (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/MattBraynard
Silk Road BTC Requisitioned... : https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-05/u-s-seeks-forfeiture-of-bitcoin-valued-at-over-1-billion?sref=w3vFo7gi
Commemorative WWI [V]75 Coins: https://www.coinnews.net/2020/11/05/2020-w-american-eagle-coins-carry-v75-privy-mark-for-end-of-wwii/
#YearZero2020 #VCipher #BitcoinReset #CurrentWar
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Guy FAWKES (Fox) Gunpowder Plot Analysis: https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/04/the-gunpowder-plot-and-second-lockdown-on-5-november/
Phrygian Cap Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phrygian_cap
UNZ Alternate History Series: (1) - https://www.unz.com/article/how-fake-is-roman-antiquity/ (2) - https://www.unz.com/article/how-fake-is-church-history/ (3) - https://www.unz.com/article/how-long-was-the-first-millenium/
PREVIEW* - Susquehanna Mysteries: https://www.lancastercountymag.com/the-susquehannas-mysterious-petroglyphs/ | https://whereandwhen.com/susquehanna-petroglyphs/ | https://www.podchaser.com/creators/michael-wann-107aDoEcKs
China Stockpiling Goods: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/what-possible-disruption-coming-requires-china-start-massive-stockpiling-all-possible
Keiser Report Episode 1614: https://youtu.be/O8gS3X_CpPc
Economist 1988 Cover Article: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Alibaba IPO Suspended: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-03/alibaba-falls-after-ant-group-s-shanghai-listing-is-suspended
FOXConn Cancels Wisconsin Build Contract?: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wisconsin-confirms-foxconns-taxpayer-backed-lcd-factory-isnt-real
Time 2020 RESET Cover Article: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/time-magazine-announces-the-great-reset-to-usher-in-world-socialism
Globus Cruciger Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Globus_cruciger
Cern Dome: https://www.newscientist.com/tours/geneva-explore-dark-and-frozen-matter/
China Tensions Could Disrupt Internet: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/20/us-china-tensions-could-split-the-internet-and-data-will-play-a-key-role.html
iPhone 12 Manufacturing Disruptions: https://www.macrumors.com/2020/11/05/iphone-12-facing-power-management-chip-shortage/#:~:text=Apple%20is%20facing%20a%20severe,camera%20features%20and%205G%20capabilities.
Atlas V Rocket Launch Schedule: https://www.ulalaunch.com/missions/next-launch/atlas-v-nrol-101
China 6G Satellites?: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/china-leapfrogs-us-worlds-first-6g-satellite-amid-raging-tech-war
US Space Force Opens LAB: https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/space/2020/11/04/air-force-research-laboratory-open-new-space-lab/
Putin Stepping Down: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13122054/vladamir-putin-resign-next-year-health/
Matt Braynard DATA SCIENTIST Support for ELECTION FRAUD Investigation: (Give Send Go Donation Page) - https://www.givesendgo.com/GX2V | (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/MattBraynard
Silk Road BTC Requisitioned... : https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-05/u-s-seeks-forfeiture-of-bitcoin-valued-at-over-1-billion?sref=w3vFo7gi
Commemorative WWI [V]75 Coins: https://www.coinnews.net/2020/11/05/2020-w-american-eagle-coins-carry-v75-privy-mark-for-end-of-wwii/
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