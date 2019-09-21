How to grow thick and attractive eyebrows fast and naturally At Home.



Eyebrows help increase the beauty of your face.

You can easily grow thick, dark eyebrow hair at home with some easily available ingredients.



Here are some effective ways to grow thick eyebrows at home:



1. Castor oil:

Castor oil aids faster and denser growth of eyebrow hair. Apply castor oil on your to eyebrow and massage for 5 minutes daily.



2. Vaseline:

Apply some Vaseline onto your eyebrows every night before going to bed, You will notice a thicker eyebrows in a few days.



3. Olive Oil:

The vitamin E present in olive oil can help your eyebrow hair grow faster and thicker.

Massage your eyebrows with warm olive oil for 5 minutes before going to bed.

At the next morning wash off with water.



4. Egg yolk:

Rich in biotin, egg yolks can help your eyebrows hair grow faster.



5. Aloe Vera:

Another home remedy for eyebrow growth is aloe vera.

Massage fresh Aloe Vera gel over the eyebrows, Wait for about half an hour before rinsing.