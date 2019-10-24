© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Easy 5 Ingredient Meals (Vegan + Healthy)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • October 24, 2019
Here are 6 different 5 ingredient vegan meals perfect for an easy dinner, meal prep, or people who don't want to waste away in the kitchen ;) You can get 25% off of your first Thrive Market Order + a free 30-day trial here: https://thrivemarket.com/frommybowl And if you're already a member, don't forget to check out their homepage for different daily deals!
✗ My 60+ Recipe Ebook ➢ http://bit.ly/FromMyBowlEbook
✗ My Kitchen Staples + Supplements ➢ http://bit.ly/vegan-pantry-staples
✗ My Vegan Tees ➢ http://bit.ly/2FKwprY (code CAITLIN for 10% off!)
Watch My Budget-Friendly & Vegan Snack Playlist Here! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
IN THIS VIDEO
• Reusable Silicone Baking Mat: https://amzn.to/2DvWRoR
• My Pans: http://amzn.to/2fZNK4i
RECIPES
1 - "Cheesy Pasta:
4 oz Pasta, cooked according to package instructions
1/2 cup Marinara Sauce
1/4 tsp each Italian Seasoning and Garlic Powder
Nutritional Yeast, for topping
2 - Chickpea Salad:
1/2 Cucumber, diced
1 Tomato, diced
1 can of Chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 tsp Italian Seasoning
Juice of 1/2 Lemon
Salt, to taste
3 - Stir Fry:
Frozen Stir Fry Veggie Pack
Leftover Rice
1/4 cup Teriyaki Sauce
Baked Tofu
Cilantro
4 - Nachos:
Tortilla Chips
Refried Beans (heat and thin out with water)
Salsa
Nutritional Yeast
Cilantro
5 - Burrito Bowl:
Black Beans
Brown Rice
Salsa
Avocado
Cilantro
6 - Fries & Salad:
Fries: https://frommybowl.com/perfect-oven-b...
1/2 Avocado, mashed
1/4 ish cup Sauerkraut
Mixed Greens
✗ My 60+ Recipe Ebook ➢ http://bit.ly/FromMyBowlEbook
✗ My Kitchen Staples + Supplements ➢ http://bit.ly/vegan-pantry-staples
✗ My Vegan Tees ➢ http://bit.ly/2FKwprY (code CAITLIN for 10% off!)
Watch My Budget-Friendly & Vegan Snack Playlist Here! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
IN THIS VIDEO
• Reusable Silicone Baking Mat: https://amzn.to/2DvWRoR
• My Pans: http://amzn.to/2fZNK4i
RECIPES
1 - "Cheesy Pasta:
4 oz Pasta, cooked according to package instructions
1/2 cup Marinara Sauce
1/4 tsp each Italian Seasoning and Garlic Powder
Nutritional Yeast, for topping
2 - Chickpea Salad:
1/2 Cucumber, diced
1 Tomato, diced
1 can of Chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 tsp Italian Seasoning
Juice of 1/2 Lemon
Salt, to taste
3 - Stir Fry:
Frozen Stir Fry Veggie Pack
Leftover Rice
1/4 cup Teriyaki Sauce
Baked Tofu
Cilantro
4 - Nachos:
Tortilla Chips
Refried Beans (heat and thin out with water)
Salsa
Nutritional Yeast
Cilantro
5 - Burrito Bowl:
Black Beans
Brown Rice
Salsa
Avocado
Cilantro
6 - Fries & Salad:
Fries: https://frommybowl.com/perfect-oven-b...
1/2 Avocado, mashed
1/4 ish cup Sauerkraut
Mixed Greens
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.