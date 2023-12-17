Create New Account
2 Russian soldiers capture Ukrainian group at Kleshcheevka trench hole
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Scene of Russian troops capturing a group of Ukrainian soldiers in a defensive hole in Kleshcheevka south of Artemovsk. 2 brave soldiers immediately approached the fort where there were 5 Ukrainian soldiers, surrendering amidst the critical situation in the area.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russian forcesafukleshcheevkaartemovsk

