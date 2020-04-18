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Jesus and "Hate"...
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21 views • April 18, 2020
The Most Embarassing Teaching of Jesus
Jesus wasn't embarrassed to say this, so are you embarrassed to tell this to people???
This video is specifically made to help people understand what Jesus really meant when he said "hate your father mother brother sister, child, wife, and ever your own life." Jesus said this to a huge crowd of people following Him. maybe he was angry with the crowd.. maybe he didn't mean for everyone to do this.. Or maybe there is truth in this (like everything else that he said) that we can apply to ourselves, that we MUST apply to ourselves. He wasn't embarrassed to tell his followers this, so don't let the word "hate" stop you from obeying Jesus and doing God's will. Remember, God asked Abraham to kill His only son. There is a reason he is asking us to do this too
Jesus wasn't embarrassed to say this, so are you embarrassed to tell this to people???
This video is specifically made to help people understand what Jesus really meant when he said "hate your father mother brother sister, child, wife, and ever your own life." Jesus said this to a huge crowd of people following Him. maybe he was angry with the crowd.. maybe he didn't mean for everyone to do this.. Or maybe there is truth in this (like everything else that he said) that we can apply to ourselves, that we MUST apply to ourselves. He wasn't embarrassed to tell his followers this, so don't let the word "hate" stop you from obeying Jesus and doing God's will. Remember, God asked Abraham to kill His only son. There is a reason he is asking us to do this too
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