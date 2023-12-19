You Will Own Nothing

But You Won’t Like It Very Much

* Everything will be ‘shared’ — even your data.

* The great irony of the ‘great reset’: in the sharing economy, corporations will own everything.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 19 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v4245bq-theyre-going-to-take-everything-from-you-ep.-2153-12192023.html