Thailand Election - Pro-Western Opposition Party Wins Most Seats - Brian Berletic on RT

My interview on RT regarding Thai general elections 2023
I'm very happy to see RT accurately describing the US-backed Move Forward Party as pro-Western, and express concerns regarding its policies toward China and Russia...
I'm also grateful to be able to provide an alternative point of view beyond Western media coverage.
