Thailand Election - Pro-Western Opposition Party Wins Most Seats - Brian Berletic on RT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

My interview on RT regarding Thai general elections 2023

I'm very happy to see RT accurately describing the US-backed Move Forward Party as pro-Western, and express concerns regarding its policies toward China and Russia...

I'm also grateful to be able to provide an alternative point of view beyond Western media coverage.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
