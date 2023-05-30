Create New Account
Chip Roy SLAMS Republicans’ TERRIBLE debt ceiling deal
May 30, 2023


If the currently proposed debt ceiling deal with Democrats moves forward, will Americans ever trust the Republican Party again? Possibly not, but thankfully there ARE several GOP members standing strong against Speaker McCarthy’s deal. One of those taking a stand against it, Rep, Chip Roy, joins Glenn to explain just how ‘terrible’ this deal truly is: ‘They abandoned us. They failed. They cut a bad deal.’ But it hasn’t been passed yet. So, Rep. Roy explains how YOU can help stop this bill…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfEf8BlBdEw

