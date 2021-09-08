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Australia SitRep - Is Australian Citizens Too Trusting of MSM?
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90 views • September 08, 2021
The German Corona Investigative Committee Talks with "Bernie" a YouTuber/Influencer on the State of Australia in the Covid Situation.
Citizens just seem to take it and do not realise this is not only a Psyop but also an Experiment - Both Chemical and Human.
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee
Citizens just seem to take it and do not realise this is not only a Psyop but also an Experiment - Both Chemical and Human.
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee
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