Kingdom-Business Minded Assures No Wealth Will be Achieved at Expense of Family - Wez Hone





What does it mean to run a “Kingdom Business?” This type of organization is a business whose allegiance is to Jesus Christ, the ultimate king. This is the kind of business that Wez Hone routinely builds and runs, and his dedication to remaining committed to the Lord has resulted in success and blessing. Wez is the founder of Kingdom Business Global, and he holds Kingdom Business Summits around the world. He explains the hierarchy of being kingdom-minded, from being a child of God, to being a spouse, to being a parent. No wealth should ever be achieved at the expense of these things. Kingdom-minded workers see their jobs as a ministry and a way to play a part in the Great Commission. You will be more effective than ever before when you put God’s kingdom first. Think big for God’s glory, and He will pave the way forward.









TAKEAWAYS





When you take a kingdom assignment, you will become an entirely new person as you work





It’s not about the money - it’s about the lessons learned and the journey along the way





Momentum builds more momentum and then, in turn, builds confidence and success





The one-tenth tithe rule is not fair for those who are too poor to pay it, and it doesn’t challenge the wealthy enough









