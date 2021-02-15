Can the government force you to have the coronavirus vaccine?

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- whether there's ever been compulsory vaccination in the UK
- whether the current law allows for compulsory vaccination
- whether Parliament could pass legislation to compel vaccincations
- whether there's truth in the rumour that the government could use the Mental Health Act to section people who refuse to have the vaccine
- what's happening in the US
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baBrzN7d3qw
Daniel Barnett