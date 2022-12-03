Bruno Needs Help or will be Killed 12/6

More taxpayer funded murder. “What happens to the beasts soon happens to man”..Bruno was abused and starved for years and dumped at a kill shelter. Owner not charged (no surprises there) even though Bruno is doing well at the kill pound (sadly best place he’s known) and gaining weight HE IS SCHEDULED FOR EUTHANASIA 12/6 and needs immediate hero !

bruno is one of Millions of abused scared pets in the USA alone. Where is the “humanity” ?

Apple Valley Animal Service CA

BRUNO #221628