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URGENT!!! - Word held after the Saint Orthodox Liturgy (prepare yourselves for what is coming)
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32 views • August 01, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPXqTjM65wE
01.08.2021 Cuvânt după Sfânta Liturghie (pregătire pentru ce urmează) - Pr. Ieronim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPXqTjM65wE
PLEASE, READ THIS CAREFULLY:
--- A PLANETARY FOOD CRISIS IS IN THE MAKING
--- GET OUT OF THE BIG CITIES - YOU WILL NOT SURVIVE THE NEXT PLANETARY CHAOS
--- he has information from insiders in the Government of Romania - AT THE END OF THIS MONTH THEY WANT TO IMPOSE GRADE 5 LOCK-DOWN AL OVER THE WORLD --- NOT EVEN FOOD WILL BE FOUND IN THE STORES
--- PHASE II OF VACCINATION = TO FORCE / DETERMINE PEOPLE TO TAKE THE CURSED VACCINES --- THEY ARE PART FROM THE MARK OF THE BEAST = THEY PREPARE THE ORGANISM FOR THE RECEPTION OF THE MARK
--- PREPARE YOURSELVES WITH FOOD FOR AT LEAST 3-4 MONTHS (to be sufficient until CHRISTMAS)
--- HAVE AN INDEPENDENT SOURCE OF WATER
--- THE ARMY WILL BE ON THE ROADS / STREETS
--- DO NOT RECEIVE THE VACCINES WITH ALL COSTS - RATHER RECEIVE DEATH THAN VACCINATION
--- FORM RURAL COMMUNITIES
--- PRAY MORE --- GET RIGHT WITH GOD
01.08.2021 Cuvânt după Sfânta Liturghie (pregătire pentru ce urmează) - Pr. Ieronim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPXqTjM65wE
PLEASE, READ THIS CAREFULLY:
--- A PLANETARY FOOD CRISIS IS IN THE MAKING
--- GET OUT OF THE BIG CITIES - YOU WILL NOT SURVIVE THE NEXT PLANETARY CHAOS
--- he has information from insiders in the Government of Romania - AT THE END OF THIS MONTH THEY WANT TO IMPOSE GRADE 5 LOCK-DOWN AL OVER THE WORLD --- NOT EVEN FOOD WILL BE FOUND IN THE STORES
--- PHASE II OF VACCINATION = TO FORCE / DETERMINE PEOPLE TO TAKE THE CURSED VACCINES --- THEY ARE PART FROM THE MARK OF THE BEAST = THEY PREPARE THE ORGANISM FOR THE RECEPTION OF THE MARK
--- PREPARE YOURSELVES WITH FOOD FOR AT LEAST 3-4 MONTHS (to be sufficient until CHRISTMAS)
--- HAVE AN INDEPENDENT SOURCE OF WATER
--- THE ARMY WILL BE ON THE ROADS / STREETS
--- DO NOT RECEIVE THE VACCINES WITH ALL COSTS - RATHER RECEIVE DEATH THAN VACCINATION
--- FORM RURAL COMMUNITIES
--- PRAY MORE --- GET RIGHT WITH GOD
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