URGENT!!! - Word held after the Saint Orthodox Liturgy (prepare yourselves for what is coming)

01.08.2021 Cuvânt după Sfânta Liturghie (pregătire pentru ce urmează) - Pr. IeronimPLEASE, READ THIS CAREFULLY:--- A PLANETARY FOOD CRISIS IS IN THE MAKING--- GET OUT OF THE BIG CITIES - YOU WILL NOT SURVIVE THE NEXT PLANETARY CHAOS--- he has information from insiders in the Government of Romania - AT THE END OF THIS MONTH THEY WANT TO IMPOSE GRADE 5 LOCK-DOWN AL OVER THE WORLD --- NOT EVEN FOOD WILL BE FOUND IN THE STORES--- PHASE II OF VACCINATION = TO FORCE / DETERMINE PEOPLE TO TAKE THE CURSED VACCINES --- THEY ARE PART FROM THE MARK OF THE BEAST = THEY PREPARE THE ORGANISM FOR THE RECEPTION OF THE MARK--- PREPARE YOURSELVES WITH FOOD FOR AT LEAST 3-4 MONTHS (to be sufficient until CHRISTMAS)--- HAVE AN INDEPENDENT SOURCE OF WATER--- THE ARMY WILL BE ON THE ROADS / STREETS--- DO NOT RECEIVE THE VACCINES WITH ALL COSTS - RATHER RECEIVE DEATH THAN VACCINATION--- FORM RURAL COMMUNITIES--- PRAY MORE --- GET RIGHT WITH GOD