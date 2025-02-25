Euro “Migrants”, Vince McMahon, U.S. & U.K. Gun-Grabbers, Freemason Roosevelt, Red Dawn, Alex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-02-24 NFA, “Red Dawn”
Topic list:
* What will happen to criminal “phishers” in the Kingdom of Johnny?
* The (former) First Minister of Scotland: Humza Yousaf...no, really.
* Member of Parliament for Dewsbury and Bailey, Iqbal Mohamed, says cousins should be allowed to marry.
* Vince McMahon in court for sex trafficking—not criminally, just another “pay off the victim” CIVIL suit.
* Humza Yousaf’s replacement, John Swinney—one degree of Jesidue to the Vatican.
* The 1934 “National Firearms Act” was yet another Hegelian shell-game and you lost.
* EVERYBODY’S GOT A TOMMYGUN (except you).
* Good ole Farmer Bob Doughton: he’s one of us!
* Where did the gangsters get their automatic weapons? (the answer will upset you)
* From Tuskegee to Japanese-American internment: what REALLY happened?
* Johnny looses his sh*t with a viewer over race.
* Shriner Freemason Franklin Roosevelt’s endless treasons and the Skull & Bones Prescott Bush “coup plot”.
* The rest of the Doughton family.
* Roosevelt’s “Christian conspiracy theorist” son-in-law on Joe Kennedy causing the Wall Street crash.
* RED DAWN! How a “tense, anti-war movie” was completely flipped for Cold War propaganda by ... Jews or this JESUIT?
* Johnny revisits the “Alex Jones is Bill Hicks” controversy.
* What ever happened to Nathan “Lift the Veil” Stolpman? (why am I not surprised)
* Ubisoft strikes again. Why is it that ALL entertainment, power and wealth is far-Left?
* Britons must give up their knives for poor “Ronan Kanda”!
_____________________
