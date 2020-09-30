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One More Thing To Look Out For - FIRES UNDERGROUND in Oregon - Listen To This Volunteer Firefighter Who Lost His Home Too! {MIRROR}
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144 views • September 30, 2020
Did you know forest fires can burn underneath trees near their roots? I didn't. Watch this volunteer firefighter as he shows us the kind of pocket fires that can arise during these types of fires. He lost his home the week before. Pray for those on the west coast and God Bless America.
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique relationship tips & more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NewsLetter - Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy
https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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