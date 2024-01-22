Create New Account
URGENT WARNING! 2 Reasons I NEVER EVER buy Shredded Cheese!
Published 18 hours ago

These are the 2 Reasons I NEVER EVER buy Shredded Cheese!


My All-Purpose Prep Seasoning https.www.ShopCookingAtPamsPlace.com


📌A little Natamycin information: It is used for the treatment of fungal infections in humans. Natamycin is the only antifungal medication approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration.


Natamycin is a macrolide antifungal used to treat fungal infections of the eye. According to the Mayo Clinic Natamycin belongs to the group of medicines called antifungals. It is used to treat some types of fungus infections of the eye and is available only with your doctor's prescription.


Natamycin (a/k/a Natacyn) is used to treat keratitis (cornea infection), blepharitis (eyelid infection), or conjunctivitis (pink eye) that's due to a fungal infection.


The preservative appears on Whole Food’s “Unacceptable Ingredients for Food” list and has been barred from products sold by the grocery chain since 2003.


You can check out my All-Purpose Prep Seasoning here https://www.shopcookingatpamsplace.com

If you did not know about this drug being in shredded cheese, subscribe and turn the notification bell to all so you can stay informed.


Thank you so much for your support! Stay safe and be blessed 🙏🏽❤

