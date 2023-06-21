Create New Account
Biden Pleads Guilty, Midwest Teachers not telling Parents! Titan Still Missing...
Pine Grove News
Published Yesterday |

https://olivetreeviews.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/124044-OT-Newsletter-Spring-2023-1.pdf Brighteon Broadcast News, June 19, 2023

https://www.brighteon.com/c05ed9a9-d4ac-429a-9c8b-514ce2f32963

The people lost in the missing Titan submersible

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/the-people-lost-in-the-missing-titan-submersible-are-dead-bolted-in-with-at-least-17-bolts-and-have-no-way-out-unless-they-re-found/ar-AA1cMBr7?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=530fccb87f3640bcbd1e9e8c1af72c96&ei=10

White House Responds to Hunter Biden Guilty Plea

https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-responds-to-hunter-biden-guilty-plea_5344559.html

UPDATED 10:33 AM EDT -- US - China Talks, Fail

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/us-china-talks-fail

EXCLUSIVE: The trans school conspiracy exposed:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12202901/Midwest-teachers-trade-tips-subversively-quietly-transitioning-kids-without-telling-parents.html

DIED SUDDENLY: 45-Year-Old Houston Rapper ‘Big Pokey’ Drops Dead on Stage

https://grandmageri422.me/2023/06/19/died-suddenly-45-year-old-houston-rapper-big-pokey-drops-dead-on-stage-during-live-performance-video/

Helpful or Heresy: New 'AI Jesus' Answers Life's Great Problems

https://www.charismanews.com/culture/92584-helpful-or-heresy-new-ai-jesus-answers-life-s-great-problems

UK Schools Teaching 12 Yr-Olds About

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/uk-schools-teaching-12-yr-olds-about-anal-sex-kids-as-young-as-9-about-masturbation/

Military Movements in USA and Tanks In the Streets - Something Is Up!

https://www.brighteon.com/b4758755-2c1b-4917-8303-c9ab8b343c7e

Beijing Plans a New Training Facility in Cuba,

https://www.wsj.com/articles/beijing-plans-a-new-training-facility-in-cuba-raising-prospect-of-chinese-troops-on-americas-doorstep-e17fd5d1

Keywords
cubachinabidenteachersmidwestpgnewsbeijingtitanpgn

