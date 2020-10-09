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The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: Mark Manson’s Theory of Personal Growth
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26 views • October 09, 2020
This book, while well written and entertaining typifies a problem with the personal development sphere which is a lack of rigorous empiricism.
All too often authors are mere theorists, not actual practitioners. In a lot of cases, authors will formulate a theory of personal growth which makes sense to them, they’ll have a couple of personal experiences that will confirm this theory, and then they’ll enshrine it in writing as a recommendation for everyone.

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self helpbook reviewpersonal developmententitlementstoicismmark mansonthe subtle art of not giving a fucktheory of personal growthlack of rigorous empiricismmeditate on deathfreedom in commitmentchose your problemspositivity obsession
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