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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 02 June 21 - Where's Weisenheimer?
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82 views • November 17, 2021
Scheduled guest blew off the interview. The good Professor Jim Fetzer launched into an impromptu yet magisterial soliloquy on the JFK assassination. Callers chimed in for hour 2.
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