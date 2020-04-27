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Covid Patients Dying From Neglect or Being Murdered in NY? Nurse Practitioner Speaks Out
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203 views • April 27, 2020
A Nurse Practitioner speaks out on the travesty her friend is witnessing in New York Hospitals. Ventilators are being used to kill patients. Mass neglect and Mal- practice.
People are dying who don't have to die.
People are dying who don't have to die.
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