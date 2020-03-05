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Public meeting and film screening: MH17 - Awaiting Trial
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62 views • March 05, 2020
Public meeting, MH17 – Awaiting Trial, film screening, MH17 - Call for Justice in advance of the MH17 trial in The Hague starting March 9.
About this Event
A public meeting and film screening will take place at Conway Hall on 3 March, 'MH17 – Awaiting Trial', in advance of the trial in absentia of three Russians and one Ukrainian in The Hague, beginning on March 9.
The investigative documentary MH17 - Call for Justice , produced by Bonanza Media, will be presented by its authors, Dutch journalist Max van der Werf and Russian journalist and film director Yana Erlashova, who will also present new and important information on the case.
Two special guests will also speak, Colonel Mohd Sakri bin Hussin, the Malaysian army colonel who went to Donbass to pick up flight MH17’s black boxes and arrange the return of the Malaysians who died; and Akash Rosen, an audio expert who has analysed the Ukrainian Secret Service tapes of the MH17 shooting down.
MH17 - Call for Justice is the first detailed documentary to challenge the Dutch and mainstream western media version of what actually happened on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine. It includes wide-reaching and exclusive interviews with the Malaysian prime minister, Malaysian army colonel Mohd Sakri bin Hussin, and one of the suspects accused of shooting down the MH17. There are also testimonies from witnesses, evidence from experts, and previously unseen footage from the crash site in Ukraine.
The event is organised by the International platform - Global Rights of Peaceful People, and Bonanza Media, an international group of independent journalists.
GOOGLE TRANSLATION
GERMAN ️ THE GERMANWINGS WERE literally 'powdered', like the 3 skyscrapers from 9/11. This is only possible with military nuclear or microwave weapons. From experience with similar plane crashes, more than 1/4 of the debris should be significantly larger. The fact that the all-important memory card was not available in the black box and the newspaper Handelsblatt published the crash in its newspaper hours before the crash is more than unique! The pilots also verifiably made an emergency call to Barcelona at 10:45. https://youtu.be/4ORYoVSJLJk. And why were 3 military Mirage interceptors in the same section during the crash? 1 Mirage from France and 2 MirageJets WITHOUT national emblems, which all turned to Italy immediately after the crash !?
📌 Also think of the other 2 planes (MH17 and MH370), both of which disappeared from the second almost without a call from one second to the next, without a trace, without even finding "1 crumb" from them. The same short time later with a plane crash in Russia. Incredible, but real - you have to take a look at: https://youtu.be/C2ZNxUtTS-E
📌 If you understand that the world is dominated by a Neo-Satanic end-time sect (ZionMachtLobby "and its henchmen Vatican, Freemasons from 6th degree), you also understand why war, terror, crime, perversion, injustice, existential pressure, poverty etc. since This occult clan should be initiated and promoted. Those who do not believe it or who can be prevented from doing so by their hackneyed Nazi and conspiracy club should continue to BELIEVE in the lobby media, lobby politicians and lobby scientists instead of engaging curiosity, powers of observation and reason and doing research! will be amazed at what he will encounter‼ ️
mrr: https://youtu.be/C2ZNxUtTS-E
About this Event
A public meeting and film screening will take place at Conway Hall on 3 March, 'MH17 – Awaiting Trial', in advance of the trial in absentia of three Russians and one Ukrainian in The Hague, beginning on March 9.
The investigative documentary MH17 - Call for Justice , produced by Bonanza Media, will be presented by its authors, Dutch journalist Max van der Werf and Russian journalist and film director Yana Erlashova, who will also present new and important information on the case.
Two special guests will also speak, Colonel Mohd Sakri bin Hussin, the Malaysian army colonel who went to Donbass to pick up flight MH17’s black boxes and arrange the return of the Malaysians who died; and Akash Rosen, an audio expert who has analysed the Ukrainian Secret Service tapes of the MH17 shooting down.
MH17 - Call for Justice is the first detailed documentary to challenge the Dutch and mainstream western media version of what actually happened on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine. It includes wide-reaching and exclusive interviews with the Malaysian prime minister, Malaysian army colonel Mohd Sakri bin Hussin, and one of the suspects accused of shooting down the MH17. There are also testimonies from witnesses, evidence from experts, and previously unseen footage from the crash site in Ukraine.
The event is organised by the International platform - Global Rights of Peaceful People, and Bonanza Media, an international group of independent journalists.
GOOGLE TRANSLATION
GERMAN ️ THE GERMANWINGS WERE literally 'powdered', like the 3 skyscrapers from 9/11. This is only possible with military nuclear or microwave weapons. From experience with similar plane crashes, more than 1/4 of the debris should be significantly larger. The fact that the all-important memory card was not available in the black box and the newspaper Handelsblatt published the crash in its newspaper hours before the crash is more than unique! The pilots also verifiably made an emergency call to Barcelona at 10:45. https://youtu.be/4ORYoVSJLJk. And why were 3 military Mirage interceptors in the same section during the crash? 1 Mirage from France and 2 MirageJets WITHOUT national emblems, which all turned to Italy immediately after the crash !?
📌 Also think of the other 2 planes (MH17 and MH370), both of which disappeared from the second almost without a call from one second to the next, without a trace, without even finding "1 crumb" from them. The same short time later with a plane crash in Russia. Incredible, but real - you have to take a look at: https://youtu.be/C2ZNxUtTS-E
📌 If you understand that the world is dominated by a Neo-Satanic end-time sect (ZionMachtLobby "and its henchmen Vatican, Freemasons from 6th degree), you also understand why war, terror, crime, perversion, injustice, existential pressure, poverty etc. since This occult clan should be initiated and promoted. Those who do not believe it or who can be prevented from doing so by their hackneyed Nazi and conspiracy club should continue to BELIEVE in the lobby media, lobby politicians and lobby scientists instead of engaging curiosity, powers of observation and reason and doing research! will be amazed at what he will encounter‼ ️
mrr: https://youtu.be/C2ZNxUtTS-E
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