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Nashville Blast - Smoke Trail from the Sky. Caused By a Directed Weapon - Not the Van?
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858 views • December 27, 2020
An explained trail of smoke streamed from the sky downwards milliseconds before the blast caught on a video camera. Very short video. Building struck housed the AT&T /NSA VoIP Router Complex, which the NSA uses to spy on all phone conversations and texts of anyone using the AT&T network. Some suggest that this building housed Dominion machines about to be analyzed but that is an unconfirmed rumor. The building was formerly owned by Cerebus Capital that is tied to Yagoobzadeh, which acquired some ownership of Dominion Voting Systems.
Additional examination of the blast suggests that this may have been a directed missile.
Additional confirmation is the lack of a street-level crater that a conventional blast would necessarily produce.
The official story claims that a 63 yr old IT tech randomly drove to this specific location and blew himself up, committing suicide. Allegedly confirmed by DNA. Question: How can DNA survive a huge fireball such as seen in the videos of the blast? Hint: It can not!
For more videos of useful content related to government and other deceptions related to our liberty and health subscribe to this channel.
Information provided by: https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Additional examination of the blast suggests that this may have been a directed missile.
Additional confirmation is the lack of a street-level crater that a conventional blast would necessarily produce.
The official story claims that a 63 yr old IT tech randomly drove to this specific location and blew himself up, committing suicide. Allegedly confirmed by DNA. Question: How can DNA survive a huge fireball such as seen in the videos of the blast? Hint: It can not!
For more videos of useful content related to government and other deceptions related to our liberty and health subscribe to this channel.
Information provided by: https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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