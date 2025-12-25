NWO: The Vatican’s pope Pius XII and the Jesuits orchestrated WWII

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to CarlWinters





The Jesuits, ironically called the Society of Jesus, is the leftist political arm of the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10. At the Jesuit-run Georgetown University in the United States, former Marine Colonel T. X. Hammes mentioned in 2006 that Christians should be eliminated!





The likes of T.X. Hammes wants to kill Christians and he believes that he is doing God’s service. Obviously, Mr. Hammes is working on behalf of the Jesuits, a murderous organization and political arm of the Vatican, whose church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic Church is described in Revelation 17 & 18.





In Revelation 17:6, we read about the roman catholic church: And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and the with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.





History shows that the Babylonian Roman Catholic church launched a 4th crusade in 1208 to kill Christians in southern France, the Albegensians and the Waldensians and launched the vicious inquisitions that saw, altogether, approximately 100 MILLION Christians being tortured and murdered by the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her supporters during the dark and middle ages.





History also shows the Vatican’s pope Pius XII’s close ties with roman catholic Hitler. Along with the Jesuits, pope Pius XII used Hitler to launch world war II that led to millions of European deaths.





Revelation 20:4 speaks of an upcoming martyrdom of saints who will be beheaded for their faith in Christ. Ever wonder why there are over 30,000 guillotines in the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13?





You need not to worry as long as you are in Christ by having the faith of Jesus and keeping the holy ten commandments of God which define His love, as per Revelation 14:4, 5 and 12. If you are a member of the ‘mother’ roman catholic church and her harlot protestant and evangelical church daughters, COME OUT of her says God in Revelation 18:4-5 before God will miserably destroy the roman catholic church with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.





As we are reminded by the King of kings and Lord of lords, Yeshua, in Matthew 10:28: And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org; www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington