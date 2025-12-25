BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: The Vatican’s pope Pius XII and the Jesuits orchestrated WWII
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
668 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to CarlWinters


The Jesuits, ironically called the Society of Jesus, is the leftist political arm of the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10. At the Jesuit-run Georgetown University in the United States, former Marine Colonel T. X. Hammes mentioned in 2006 that Christians should be eliminated!


The likes of T.X. Hammes wants to kill Christians and he believes that he is doing God’s service. Obviously, Mr. Hammes is working on behalf of the Jesuits, a murderous organization and political arm of the Vatican, whose church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic Church is described in Revelation 17 & 18.


In Revelation 17:6, we read about the roman catholic church: And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and the with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.


History shows that the Babylonian Roman Catholic church launched a 4th crusade in 1208 to kill Christians in southern France, the Albegensians and the Waldensians and launched the vicious inquisitions that saw, altogether, approximately 100 MILLION Christians being tortured and murdered by the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her supporters during the dark and middle ages.


History also shows the Vatican’s pope Pius XII’s close ties with roman catholic Hitler. Along with the Jesuits, pope Pius XII used Hitler to launch world war II that led to millions of European deaths.


Revelation 20:4 speaks of an upcoming martyrdom of saints who will be beheaded for their faith in Christ. Ever wonder why there are over 30,000 guillotines in the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13?


You need not to worry as long as you are in Christ by having the faith of Jesus and keeping the holy ten commandments of God which define His love, as per Revelation 14:4, 5 and 12. If you are a member of the ‘mother’ roman catholic church and her harlot protestant and evangelical church daughters, COME OUT of her says God in Revelation 18:4-5 before God will miserably destroy the roman catholic church with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.


As we are reminded by the King of kings and Lord of lords, Yeshua, in Matthew 10:28: And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org; www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected].


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanjesuitsson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truepius xii
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Kremlin denies reports of plans to &#8220;restore Soviet influence&#8221;

Kremlin denies reports of plans to “restore Soviet influence”

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Ukraine&#8217;s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy