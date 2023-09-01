Is Bradley Cooper's Prosthetic Nose Antisemitic?
Is Bradley Cooper Antisemitic?
Did Bradley Cooper have to wear a Prosthetic Nose to portray a Jewish American Composer in a biopic film?
Is every white man Antisemitic?
The left-wing just keeps getting more and more pathetic every damn day!
