IS BRADLEY COOPER ANTISEMITIC?
Is Bradley Cooper's Prosthetic Nose Antisemitic?

Is Bradley Cooper Antisemitic?

Did Bradley Cooper have to wear a Prosthetic Nose to portray a Jewish American Composer in a biopic film?

Is every white man Antisemitic?

The left-wing just keeps getting more and more pathetic every damn day!

www.FreedomReport.ca

