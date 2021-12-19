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"Metzengerstein" by Edgar Allan Poe
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1 view • December 19, 2021
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Pestis eram vivus - moriens tua mors ero.
-Martin Luther
The picture used is "Fire horse - Nightmare - Speed photoshop" by RaquelBC, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/)
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.4
The two French sentences near the start of the story:
"vient de ne pouvoir être seuls."
and
"ne demeure qu'un seul fois dans un corps sensible: au reste-un cheval, un chien, un homme même, n'est que la ressemblance peu tangible de ces animaux."
Damn Poe and his love of French! :-P
Pestis eram vivus - moriens tua mors ero.
-Martin Luther
The picture used is "Fire horse - Nightmare - Speed photoshop" by RaquelBC, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/)
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.4
The two French sentences near the start of the story:
"vient de ne pouvoir être seuls."
and
"ne demeure qu'un seul fois dans un corps sensible: au reste-un cheval, un chien, un homme même, n'est que la ressemblance peu tangible de ces animaux."
Damn Poe and his love of French! :-P
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