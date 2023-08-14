Our Time Belongs To God Not The Devil, 2023

My attention to the terrible damage caused by being in relationships with abusive, demonic, Cluster B-type people also helps me in my ongoing lifelong studies, progress, and growth during my lifelong recovery and healing journey.



I learned about abusive toxic demonic Cluster B-type people from my personal experiences of being attacked, abused, and tormented, by hostile, nasty, rageful, argumentative, unfriendly, combative, aggressive, belligerent, and Cluster B-type people.



