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"Dr. Joel Wallach: Tendonitis Is a Deficiency Disease (Not an Injury)"
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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🚨 Tendonitis Is NOT An Injury… It’s A Mineral Deficiency Disease!

📞 Call for personalized guidance: (800) 212-2613

🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com


Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the real cause of chronic tendonitis and why most treatments fail. In this powerful call, he explains exactly what your body is missing and the simple protocol that helps thousands get lasting relief — without surgery or dangerous painkillers.


✅ What You’ll Learn:

• Why tendonitis is a deficiency disease (not wear-and-tear)

• The #1 mineral most people with tendon pain are missing

• Exact supplement protocol Dr. Wallach recommends (Healthy Brain & Heart Pack + Gluco-Gel + more)

• Natural topical pain relief that works in minutes

• Diet changes that make a huge difference fast


If you’re suffering from shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee, Achilles, or foot tendonitis — this could be the game-changer you’ve been looking for.


📞 Call for personalized guidance: (800) 212-2613

🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com


Products mentioned:

• Healthy Brain & Heart Pack (2 packs/month) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

• Ultimate Daily Classic https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-daily-classic-trade-90-tablets-762.html

• Gluco-Gel (capsules or liquid) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/catalogsearch/result/?q=gluco+gel

• CM Cream + Trauma Oil (topical relief) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-cm-creamtm-paraben-free-2-oz.html?sku=150203


Results are not typical. Always consult with your healthcare provider.


#Tendonitis #DrJoelWallach #TendonitisTreatment #NaturalPainRelief #JointPain #Youngevity #MineralDeficiency #HealTendonitis


---


👉 Want Dr. Wallach’s full recommendations for your specific condition? Call (800) 212-2613 today!

Keywords
dr joel wallachtendonitistendonitis treatmenttendonitis curedr wallach tendonitistendonitis natural remedytendonitis deficiency diseasetendon pain reliefshoulder tendonitiselbow tendonitiswrist tendonitismineral deficiency tendonitishow to cure tendonitis naturallydr joel wallach tendonitisheal tendonitis fastchronic tendonitiswallach protocol
Chapters

0:00Intro

0:36Chronic Tendonitis Diagnosis

2:08Full Supplement Protocol

2:26Gluco-Gel for Tendon Repair

3:13Topical Pain Relief (CM Cream + Trauma Oil)

4:24Critical Diet Changes

5:21Heart & Brain Health

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy