"Dr. Joel Wallach: Tendonitis Is a Deficiency Disease (Not an Injury)"

🚨 Tendonitis Is NOT An Injury… It’s A Mineral Deficiency Disease!

📞 Call for personalized guidance: (800) 212-2613

🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com





Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the real cause of chronic tendonitis and why most treatments fail. In this powerful call, he explains exactly what your body is missing and the simple protocol that helps thousands get lasting relief — without surgery or dangerous painkillers.





✅ What You’ll Learn:

• Why tendonitis is a deficiency disease (not wear-and-tear)

• The #1 mineral most people with tendon pain are missing

• Exact supplement protocol Dr. Wallach recommends (Healthy Brain & Heart Pack + Gluco-Gel + more)

• Natural topical pain relief that works in minutes

• Diet changes that make a huge difference fast





If you’re suffering from shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee, Achilles, or foot tendonitis — this could be the game-changer you’ve been looking for.





📞 Call for personalized guidance: (800) 212-2613

🌐 Visit: https://infohealthnews.com





Products mentioned:

• Healthy Brain & Heart Pack (2 packs/month) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

• Ultimate Daily Classic https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-daily-classic-trade-90-tablets-762.html

• Gluco-Gel (capsules or liquid) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/catalogsearch/result/?q=gluco+gel

• CM Cream + Trauma Oil (topical relief) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-cm-creamtm-paraben-free-2-oz.html?sku=150203





Results are not typical. Always consult with your healthcare provider.





#Tendonitis #DrJoelWallach #TendonitisTreatment #NaturalPainRelief #JointPain #Youngevity #MineralDeficiency #HealTendonitis





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👉 Want Dr. Wallach’s full recommendations for your specific condition? Call (800) 212-2613 today!