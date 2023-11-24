Create New Account
On the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted a bold raid on Russian troop positions using two International Maxxpro armored vehicles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

On the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted a bold raid on Russian troop positions using two International Maxxpro armored vehicles.

However, one of the drivers quickly left the battlefield, driving over his former passengers.

After the unsuccessful assault, they had to retreat on foot.

