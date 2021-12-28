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The Pandemic of Fear Part 10 & The Fear of God – Another Perspective TMP
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12 views • December 28, 2021
In this talk/presentation titled “The Pandemic of Fear Part 10 and The Fear of God – Another Perspective TMP” and Featuring Lions versus Sheep - The Mystic Philosopher continue his in-depth response to the three questions and one request for commentary on an article titled “Let Fear Deliver You From Fear” that was sent to him by one of his regular listeners. Your comments, feedback and feed-forward are welcome and encouraged.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesfeargovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsconstitutional rightsforced vaccinationsglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicforced injectionmandatory covid-19 vaccinationthe mystic philosophervaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deathnew covid variant omicronthe fear of godlion versus sheep
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