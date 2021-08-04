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One New Man in Messiah
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0 view • August 04, 2021
In this One New Man in Messiah Conference, Prophetic teacher Caz Taylor joins a handful of leaders with hearts for Israel to teach the churches within San Diego County and beyond. Instructing about the soon-coming Kingdom unity that can only be acquired by experiencing the One New Man in Messiah. That is to say, Jew and Gentile, believer with believer and Godly denomination with Godly denomination.
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