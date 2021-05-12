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Trump Speed Dating
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199 views • May 12, 2021
Gilly & Keeves ----- S1E7 - A speed dating event gets a celebrity surprise.
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Directed by: Steve Gerben
Written by: Steve Gerben and Shane Gillis
Additional Writers: McKeever and Chris O’Connor
Starring: Shane Gillis, Kilah Fox, Lauren LaVera, Victoria Harrington, Joan Chak, H. Foley, Bri Moe Gee, Kailey Hyman, and Chris O’Connor
Production Company: Mad Brain Studios
Produced by: Jacob Matthew
Production Manager: Cece Logue
Associate Producer: Victoria Harrington
Director of Photography: Chris Newhard
Production Designer: Jenny Lifland
Art Director: Michael Putz
Wardrobe: Victoria Harrington
HMU: Abby Berni
Gaffer: James Powers
Grip: Max Slusky
1st AC: Melissa Dabback
DIT: Rich Myers
Sound Recordist: Joey Defeo
Production Assistant: Devin Walsh
Editor: Steve Gerben
Assistant Editor: Nick Morgan
Colorist: Chris Newhard
Title Animator: Jason Littlefield
VFX/Conform Artist: Nick Morgan
Re-recording Mixer: Benjamin S. L. Wong
BTS: John Kolleh
----
Directed by: Steve Gerben
Written by: Steve Gerben and Shane Gillis
Additional Writers: McKeever and Chris O’Connor
Starring: Shane Gillis, Kilah Fox, Lauren LaVera, Victoria Harrington, Joan Chak, H. Foley, Bri Moe Gee, Kailey Hyman, and Chris O’Connor
Production Company: Mad Brain Studios
Produced by: Jacob Matthew
Production Manager: Cece Logue
Associate Producer: Victoria Harrington
Director of Photography: Chris Newhard
Production Designer: Jenny Lifland
Art Director: Michael Putz
Wardrobe: Victoria Harrington
HMU: Abby Berni
Gaffer: James Powers
Grip: Max Slusky
1st AC: Melissa Dabback
DIT: Rich Myers
Sound Recordist: Joey Defeo
Production Assistant: Devin Walsh
Editor: Steve Gerben
Assistant Editor: Nick Morgan
Colorist: Chris Newhard
Title Animator: Jason Littlefield
VFX/Conform Artist: Nick Morgan
Re-recording Mixer: Benjamin S. L. Wong
BTS: John Kolleh
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