Fat Tuesday

A random rambling to timestamp turning a new leaf. A hopeful future look back and then esteeming myself on how far I have come. This is a glimpse into the low praying for more mountaintop days. I wouldn't say I am anywhere near rock bottom but have been swollowed up in the valley in this season of life. This spring and summer need to be transformative with a spirit of Revival. May Jesus increase in me, as I surrender comfort and pleasure for power and purity. Amen.