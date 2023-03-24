TULSI GABBARD | Securing our borders against cartels and traffickers

With the right leadership, we can rise to the challenge of both securing our borders against cartels and traffickers while also welcoming those who come to our country legally and share our commitment to freedom and opportunity.





Let us strive for a future where we are defined not by fear, but by a shared belief in the values that make our country great. Let us forge ahead with hope and optimism.





