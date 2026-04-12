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US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar exposed as toothless
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Many of the 13 US military bases in the Gulf region are reportedly “nearly uninhabitable” — exposed as defenseless and failing to defend themselves. In a recent report on April 11, 2026, Al Jazeera journalists gained access to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar where various US facilities and aircraft operated during the war against Iran, showing parts of the base completely destroyed by Iranian missiles and drones, causing extensive damage. Footage reveals the damage Iran inflicted on US interests at the forward headquarters of US Central Command, and other military sites in residential areas linked to US assets and infrastructure. Satellite imagery shows a military communications facility at the base, which housed several satellite dishes and antennas, many of which appear to have been damaged or destroyed. Al Jazeera revealed the destruction of a $1.1 billion Early Warning Radar, AN/FPS-132 system. Iran successfully neutralized “Brain,” one of the most important ballistic missile detection systems, with a detection range of up to 5,000 kilometers, and is connected to defense systems such as THAAD and Patriot. This is one of the most painful losses for the US!

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera has aired exclusive footage showing the impact of an Iranian ballistic missile on Ras Laffan industrial complex—the heart of Qatari gas sector, as part of Tehran's harsh response to US-Israeli aggression. The sequence, which illustrates the extent of the attack, targeted one of the country's most strategic energy sites. The attack occurred in March, well before the current fragile ceasefire. While no official damage assessment has been released, reconstruction costs are likely to run into the billions—and are unlikely to be covered by Iran. Leaked reports claim the US and Qatar will have to spend $20 billion on Al-Udeid reparations alone by 2032. The US-Israel war on Iran is not over, and Iran has signaled that US bases across the region must be closed; its unstoppable hypersonic missiles could destroy them at any time, plunging the US into the Stone Age in its wars in the Middle East. Rather than providing security, US bases have become focal points for Iranian attacks, raising questions about the future of US and Gulf military cooperation.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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usqatarus military basesal udeid air base
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