US High School Football. 7th Grade Ballers and Texas State Champs

Thanks for tuning in to another edition of US High School Sports Athletes and Warriors.

On this edition we have a future gunslinger out of Jersey and take a look at highlights from DeSoto's big win in the Texas 6A Championship.

We also give you athletes and coaches an introduction to Mike Leach's Air Raid Offense. In other words: We have a Jam-Packed Show in store for you. Happy New Year!

Part one:

BRYCE LONGO - H.S. FOOTBALL RECRUITING VIDEO

From: PIPELINE PRODUCTIONS

551-804-1329

[email protected]

www.pipelineproductionsnj.com

Part two:

Football 101: Air Raid Offense

The Air Raid offense was popularized by Mike Leach, Hal Mumme, and Sonny Dykes. The offense is popular in college and is often accompanied by the no huddle and a fast tempo. Quarterbacks will audible at the line of scrimmage based on the defensive alignment. Air Raid is pass-heavy with the goal to get the ball to athletes in space. As a substitute for the run game, Air Raid offenses make a conscious effort to create high percentage passes and screens to stress the entire field and allow for easy execution. From: Weekly Spiral

https://weeklyspiral.vhx.tv/

Learn all of the ins and outs of the Air Raid from CoachTube

Enter Ambassador Code: 11586773 at checkout for all available discounts

http://www.CoachTube.com

Part three:

DeSoto v Vandegrift 🎥🔥 6A D2 State Championship Game | Texas H.S Football from Under The Radar Sports Media

https://www.youtube.com/@UnderTheRadarHighlightVideos

Help us help Student-Athletes and Warriors all around the globe.

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen