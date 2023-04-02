https://gettr.com/post/p2d8rbga7ba

3/31/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: GTV was an independent platform for us to speak out freely. We are not critical of any American political party, and our only target is the CCP. However, we are still silenced in the U.S., and GTV was destroyed by the SEC. Why is that?

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





3/31/2023 妮可接受Kevin ALan采访：GTV是我们自由发声的独立平台，我们不攻击美国的任何政党，我们只针对中共，但是我们在美国也被噤声，SEC摧毁了GTV。这是为什么？

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平