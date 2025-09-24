Summary: Anitta's Vaccine Remarks & Mysterious Illness





This information details Brazilian pop star Anitta's public skepticism towards side effects associated with the poison injections and the severe, unexplained illness that followed, which she directly connects to a period of intense professional and personal reassessment.





Breakdown





1. Public Vaccine Statements (December 2021)

* **Tweet (Dec 5, 2021):** Anitta publicly joked about receiving her third COVID-19 vaccine dose, implying a skepticism of its safety and effects.

* **Tweet 1:** "Today I'm going to take the third dose of the vaccine. Is this when I turn into an alligator?" https://x.com/Anitta/status/1467567109102182406

* **Follow-up Tweet:** "I took it, let's wait 15 minutes and see if I come back the kuka [crazy]."

* **Significance:** These tweets represent a clear, public expression of doubt and humor regarding the vaccine's potential side effects, a stance that would become highly relevant given her subsequent health crisis.





**2. The Mysterious Illness (2022-Onward)**

* **Onset:** Following her 2022 album "Versions of Me," Anitta was struck by a severe and undiagnosed illness.

* **Symptoms:** The illness racked her with **chronic, full-body pain and fevers** so severe that at times she was **unable to walk**.

* **Medical Investigations:** She was tested for cancer and autoimmune diseases, but **no solid diagnosis was ever reached** for her condition.

* **Impact on Worldview:** The experience was transformative. She stated, **“I thought I was going to die,”** and this brush with mortality caused a fundamental shift in her priorities, moving her away from chasing commercial success and toward artistic authenticity. She explicitly connects this period of illness to her decision to leave her record label and manager.





**3. Attempted Treatments & Spiritual Retreat**

* **Search for Answers:** With no answers from conventional medicine, Anitta retreated into the Yoruba faith from her childhood.

* **Alternative Healing:** She took a month off to explore ancient healing traditions, including kundalini yoga, meditation, and trips to visit shamans. The Variety article notes that just after her interview, she flew to Greenland to spend a week alone hiking through "spiritual portals."

* **Outcome:** While the article does not state that these methods cured her, it presents them as a pivotal part of her journey to cope with the illness and reassess her life.





**Source for illness details:** Anitta Reborn: The Brazilian Superstar on ‘Funk Generation,’ Her First U.S. Tour and the Mysterious Illness that Reset Her Career - Variety, May 1, 2024. https://varietyDOTcom/2024/music/features/anitta-funk-generation-interview-illness-1235983496/