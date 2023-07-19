[Jun 2, 2023] ORIGINS UNTOLD: Ancient Cosmology | DITRH "Dave Weiss" - Official Clip @DITRH [Fesiuk Films]

Come join us at the premiere! Click the link for tickets: https://www.fesiukfilms.com/movie

Join Otto Vazquez, Dave Weiss, Josh, and Michael Keefe from Founded Earth Brothers, and other cast members for our Red Carpet Premiere of our Flat Earth Film "Origins Untold: Ancient Cosmology" A night to get dressed up, look fabulous, and have fun on the red carpet.





The documentary follows a skeptic who travels around the country to learn more about the people who have an alternative view of cosmology from what we see today.

a Fesiuk Films Production

Directed & Produced by:

David Fesiuk, Sarah Rachel Fesiuk





Starring:

Otto Vazquez, Mark Sargent, David Weiss, Josh Keefe, Michael Keefe, Matthew Beavers, Shelley Lewis, Jay Tolan, Dr. Nyeng Gyang





Score by:

Michele Masin





Associate Produced by:

Dennis Miller, Matthew Elzie, Richard Bickford, Josh Keefe





