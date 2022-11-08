Prophetic Precursor The Synod of Synods and the Timing of the Apocalyptic Warning! Is It Delayed?

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Nov 7, 2022
O'Connor breaks down the diabolical developments related to the Synod od Synods. Daniel O'Connor's latest blog discusses the possible shift in the timing of the warning.
Prophecy Hurtling Toward Fulfillment: The Synod, The Warning, and an Important Note on Garabandal Regarding Today’s News: https://dsdoconnor.com/2022/10/21/prophecy-hurtling-toward-fulfillment-the-synod-the-warning-and-an-important-note-on-garabandal-regarding-todays-news/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5TxPsCfpA8