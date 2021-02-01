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Vaccine Binary Bioweapon
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316 views • February 01, 2021
Basic Binary Bioweapons Vaccines Explained
For education purposes. All rights reserved to its creator at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNLbMzJAxHY
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My two cents.
I believe that the second component needed to complete this binary bioweapon vaccine will be either in the environment itself i.e. a normally harmless coronavirus or even a normally benign flu shot. This way the cause of death is OUTSIDE the first maybe even second vaccine shot, but can be plausibly attributed to any number of other reasons as people die en mass. However, author brings up an excellent point concerning the topic of 'aerosol spraying' as the 'other' binary inert component that triggers the chain reaction.
Also...
COVID Vaccines, A Binary Bioweapon? YES!!
https://gdsajj.wordpress.com/2021/01/29/covid-vaccines-a-binary-bioweapon-yes/
For education purposes. All rights reserved to its creator at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNLbMzJAxHY
----------------------
My two cents.
I believe that the second component needed to complete this binary bioweapon vaccine will be either in the environment itself i.e. a normally harmless coronavirus or even a normally benign flu shot. This way the cause of death is OUTSIDE the first maybe even second vaccine shot, but can be plausibly attributed to any number of other reasons as people die en mass. However, author brings up an excellent point concerning the topic of 'aerosol spraying' as the 'other' binary inert component that triggers the chain reaction.
Also...
COVID Vaccines, A Binary Bioweapon? YES!!
https://gdsajj.wordpress.com/2021/01/29/covid-vaccines-a-binary-bioweapon-yes/
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