LITP: 043 YOUR CONSENT - Rebut The Presumption

Living In The Private Series: YOUR CONSENT - Rebut The Presumption. The presumption of ‘joinder’ to the ‘artificial person’ NAME causes
living men and women to unwittingly become the ‘surety’ for the corporate debt
of YOURNATION (INC.) in a global system of debt-money bondage.
YOUR CONSENT . . . LITP: 040
A ‘PERSON’ HAS NO BODY . . . LITP: 041
THE PARTS OF A CONTRACT . . . LITP: 042
NULL AND VOID CONTRACTS . . . LITP: 042
REBUT THE PRESUMPTION . . . LITP: 043
THE POWER OF WORDS . . . LITP: 044
