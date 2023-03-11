X22 Financial Report Ep. 3017a - Banks Failing, Green New Deal Game Over, Currency Pushback, Buckle Up







The Green New Deal has fallen apart, a new study says that it will not work, just like the vaccine passports. Everything the [WEF] does destroys themselves in the end. Banks are failing and the economy is moving towards a crisis. Trump warned everyone.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^





https://rumble.com/v2ckmw2-ep.-3017a-banks-failing-green-new-deal-game-over-currency-pushback-buckle-u.html?mref=2hzb1&mc=fcbf